Gold. 07.12.2017

Gold managed to break below 1260 early today which may trigger a new downtrend wave over the coming short-run toward 1215-25 zone.

As long as market holding below 1265-70 the downtrend wave will sustain toward 1215-25 zone.

Above 1270 market may head for farther rebound correction toward 288 zone.

Support Resistance Level 1 1251 1260 Level 2 1243 1265-70 Level 3 1225 1288





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