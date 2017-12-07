Gold. 07.12.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold. 07.12.2017

7 December 2017, 18:50
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
151
07.12.2017

Gold


Gold managed to break below 1260 early today which may trigger a new downtrend wave over the coming short-run toward 1215-25 zone.

As long as market holding below 1265-70 the downtrend wave will sustain toward 1215-25 zone.

Above 1270 market may head for farther rebound correction toward 288 zone.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1251       1260
Level 21243     1265-70
Level 31225    1288


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