Gold. 07.12.2017

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07.12.2017
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Gold
Gold managed to break below 1260 early today which may trigger a new downtrend wave over the coming short-run toward 1215-25 zone.
As long as market holding below 1265-70 the downtrend wave will sustain toward 1215-25 zone.
Above 1270 market may head for farther rebound correction toward 288 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1251
|1260
|Level 2
|1243
|1265-70
|Level 3
|1225
|1288
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