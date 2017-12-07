Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Thursday, December 7th

The EUR/USD pair consolidates its positions today within 1.1790-1810 after 2-days retreat, backed by broad demand for the US dollar. Recent demand for the US dollar is mainly attributed to yesterday’s ADP jobs report, which is considered by markets as prerelease of the key data from the US labor market. Moreover, the buck received extra support after the Senate passed the tax reform bill earlier in the week, thus increasing optimism around markets hopes that long-awaited D.Trump’s tax cuts could be implemented by the end of this year. On the data front, today the US economic calendar will offer only secondary data reports, which will unlikely attract market’s attention, while the speech of the ECB President M.Draghi will be able to bring some fresh trading opportunities to investors during the NA session.

The USD/CAD pair extends its positive rally above the level of 1.2800 on the back of yesterday’s BoC meeting. On Wednesday, the BoC, as expected, left the interest rate at the level of 1%. However, accompanying statement of the CB sounded more dovish, eventually sending the pair 100 pips higher. The Bank of Canada stated that it would continue to maintain cautious rate policy. The CB attributed its cautiousness to the need of additional positive data after two previous rate hikes, seen this year, however, ignoring slew of recent auspicious economic results. Adding to this, recent retreat of oil prices, despite yesterday’s green numbers of US crude oil stockpiles, and broad demand for the US dollar, backed by positive fundamentals, also contribute to pair’s upside trend. Looking ahead, today the economic calendar will bring us only the Canadian Ivey PMI report, so markets will continue to digest recent events, thus determining pair’s further direction.

The AUD/USD pair extends its yesterday’s sharp retreat, having refreshed its half-year lows at 0.7520 mark. Today, the pair follows broad market trend, which is driven by increased demand for the US dollar on the back of positive fundamentals. Adding to this, softer sentiments on the commodity market, especially around copper prices, and narrowed Australia’s trade surplus also contribute to pair’s retreat at the second half of the week. However, further retreat of the pair may appear limited, as investors remain in anticipation of Friday’s NFP, which could bring some fresh clues on further Fed monetary policy. In absence of any market-moving releases, the US dollar price dynamics will remains as a key driving factor for the pair during this trading session.

Bitcoin is unstoppable. Today the BTC/USD pair once again refreshed its all-time highs above the level of 14000, gaining nearly 20% in the last 24 hours. As before, there is no clear catalyst explaining pair’s extreme upside rally. One of the reasons of Bitcoin’s enormous gains could be widespread interest to crypto assets and the entrance of institutional investors across the world. Adding to this, Bitcoin’s bullish trend could be also explained markets’ speculations that the prices of the largest cryptocurrency could reach the $ 20k mark in the near future. By the moment of writing Bitcoin was trading at 14060.00 against US counterpart, while its market capitalization increased to the level of 246 billion USD, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

The main events of the day:

Canada Ivey PM – 17.00 (GMT +2)

ECB President M.Draghi’s Speech – 18.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1740 R. 1.1874

USDJPY S. 111.65 R. 112.93

GBPUSD S. 1.3312 R. 1.3482

USDCHF S. 0.9832 R. 0.9942

AUDUSD S. 0.7512 R. 0.7656

NZDUSD S. 0.6839 R. 0.6937

USDCAD S. 1.2594 R. 1.2904





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