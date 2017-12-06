Introduction

Hello

Dear customer





I'm interested in doing your job. I have experiences:

1. Make Expert Advisors from general and custom indicators.

2. Merge custom indicators

3. Make new indicators according to specific formula.

4. Make Special Graphic design in MT4, like that graphic dashboard, lines, arrows or ...

5. Import or Export data in excel file

6. Make Communication between EA and website

7. Make Local Trade Copier

8. Make Remote Trade Copier





I have a lot of experience in making mql4 programs and i have started working on this website, recently.





I can do your project with the best quality and lower price to keep you as a fix customer.





Thank You.