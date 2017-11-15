EURUSD. 15.11.2017

Euro managed to sustain advance where managed to break above resistance levels that we show yesterday where market managed to hit 1.1840 today.

Market showing old resistance zone at 1.1860-99 which may be the zone for another drop correction movement that may target 1.1730 and 1.1660.

Above 1.1900 market may show the ability for more advance while we doubt that Euro will be able to sustain advance above 1.1900 zone.



First support laying at 1.1785 where as long as market holding above the uptrend strength will sustain.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.1785 1.1860-99 Level 2 1.1710 1.1940 Level 3 1.1660 1.2000





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