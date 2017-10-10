$5000 a Bitcoin - almost there and what's next?

To understand crypto trading is not easy. Less than 1 month ago, Bitcoin broke below $3000 mark and now it's almost $5000. The drop, of course, had a fundamental reason behind, which was China's ban on crypto-trading and ICOs. Nevertheless, Japan offered a very strong support for the rally and the markets practically "forgot" what China did. If you permit an off-topic comment, I think it's one of the few times when Japan beat China in the Financial spectre in the last decade.

November is coming and another possible fork for Bitcoin. So we expect to have 1 month of high volatility with a current strong bullish rally, but I'm sure we will have a lot of surprises on the way.

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