Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Wednesday, September 13th

Today the EUR/USD pair extends its yesterday’s positive trend, remaining just a few pips below its psychological level of 1.2000. The latest pair’s upside rally is mainly attributed to a renewed weakness of the US dollar, backed by N.Korea’s threat to accelerate its plans to acquire a nuclear weapon, following the new sanctions imposed by the UN. Moreover, it seems that even yesterday's positive data from the US labor market could not provide enough support to the dollar to somehow influence the situation. Today the European data calendar will continue to keep silence, leaving the pair at the mercy of global market trend, while the US will release the PPI report, which will be able to set up some short-term trend for the pair during New York trades.

The GBP/USD pair extends its bullish trend on Wednesday, triggered by previous session's better-than-expected the UK CPI data, having refreshed its one year highs on the level of 1.3315. On Tuesday, the pair received strong bullish impetus after UK released its inflation reading, which came above market’s expectations, provoking strong upside rally of the pair. Adding to this, ongoing retreat of the US dollar, underpinned by N.Korea’s latest threat, following new sanctions imposed by the UN, is also collaborating with pair’s bullish trend. However, it is expected that the pair won’t show any sharp moves in the day ahead, as investors remain in anticipation of tomorrow’s BoC meeting, refraining of taking any important decisions. Now all investors’ attention shifts towards the bloc of data from the UK labor market, which will be released during the European session, while the US data calendar will also be able to attract investors attentions with PPI report due for release in the session ahead.

The AUD/USD pair came under bearish pressure in Asia after dovish speech of RBA board member Ian Harper, however, having kept its positions above the level of 0.8000. During his speech Mr.Harper stated that Australian economic growth pace remains too weak to talk about a rate hike that forced the pair to retreat from its daily tops. However, pair’s downside trend quickly lost its momentum, as ongoing weakness of the US dollar dominates the market at the equator of this week, despite Tuesday’s upbeat data from the US labor market. However, further upside looks fragile, as geopolitical tensions around N.Korea are back in business. On the data front, today we will have another data quiet session, as only the US PPI report will be released during the NA session, so broad US dollar dynamics will continue to navigate the pair throughout this trading session.

The USD/CAD pair came under mild bearish pressure in Asia, easing part of its yesterday gains. Pair’s pull back could be mainly explained by retreat of the US dollar against its main competitors on the back of renewed concerns over the N.Korean conflict. On the other hand, softer tone of oil prices has negatively affected commodity-linked Loonie, thereby limiting USD/CAD retreat. In general, the pair remains under bearish pressure lately, as divergence between monetary policies of two neighboring economies, backed by last week’s unexpected BoC rate hike, negatively influences the pair. Today investors’ focus will remain on the US PPI report and oil inventories data, which will be able to bring some trading opportunities during the NA session, while US dollar actions and oil dynamics will remain as key driving factors for the pair throughout this session.

The main events of the day:

UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus – 11.30 (GMT +3)

UK Claimant Count Change – 11.30 (GMT +3)

US PPI – 15.30 (GMT +3)

Crude Oil Inventories – 17.30 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1904 R. 1.2008

USDJPY S. 108.86 R. 110.90

GBPUSD S. 1.3104 R. 1.3386

USDCHF S. 0.9509 R. 0.9663

AUDUSD S. 0.7972 R. 0.8072

NZDUSD S. 0.7171 R. 0.7379

USDCAD S. 1.2044 R. 1.2260

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