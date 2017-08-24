(24 AUGUST 2017)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Jackson Hole could surprise

After much hype, the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is finally here. The highlight of the two day even will clearly be scheduled speeches by Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi (Aug 25th). Fed Chair Yellen expected to discuss “Financial Stability” which is likely to include views on current easing financial conditions. Perhaps it’s the summer heat but the market remains blasé in not expected anything new from Yellen. However, Jackson Hole does have reputation for market moving events. Remember Draghi’s game changing comment “whatever it takes to preserve the euro“. The FOMC minutes indicate the Fed is heading toward balance sheet reduction before rate hike. While balance sheet reduction are less supportive of USD we still expect a noticeable uptick as details and execution emerge.

It is possible judging from recent FOMC minutes at Yellen might argue that an increase in short-term interest rates will help support financial stability. Even if inflation outlook remains subdued (remaining view of transitory factors). In our view, confident Fed message in this direction should be viewed as hawkish and supports a rally in USD. From our perspective the markets is under-pricing Fed rate path due to recent softness in economic data and further concerns over trumps administration ability to achieve policy goals. Fed rate hikes market are pricing in a merger 40% probability of 25bp for 2017. A repricing will send short term yields higher (US 2-yr yields at 1.31%) and likely catch the markets flatfooted. Low yielding G10 currencies are particularly susceptible to a rise in US yields. In regards to Draghi we suspect he will let Yellen steer the conversations since hints on ECB monetary policy drives Euro bulls. ECB July meeting minutes revealed that members are worried about the risk of exchange rate overshoot.

By Peter Rosenstreich