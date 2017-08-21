Is Ethereum the platform of the future?

This could be one of the key questions for the upcoming years, considering that Ethereum has two more steps until the complete development. We see more and more support from big companies like IBM, Microsoft or Intel and, in general, increasing support from the Corporate world. Not to mention that there is interest all the way up to the Central Banks, the latest one being Thai Central Bank who invited Vitalik Buterin (Co-Founder of Ethereum) to a meeting to see how they can use Ethereum as a platform to facilitate and improve their financial system. One thing is certain: no one is ignoring Ethereum. If you look from a development perspective, Ethereum has a clear advantage over Bitcoin. Yet, we may face another scenario: someone to develop on Ethereum platform something much more attractive than Ethereum is or will ever be.

But, leaving scenarios and probabilities for later, Ethereum, along with Litecoin and Bitcoin are available for trading on MT5 platform 24/7. Sign up now!