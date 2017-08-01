FOREX FORECAST FOR 1 AUGUST

EUR/USD



EUR/USD broke another resistance and renewed the maximum of the last two and a half years. Now the pair is trading at 1.1845.



Technically, the next target is 1.1900, followed by 1.1945 - the area of the bearish gap that arose at the junction of 2014 and 2015, then 1.20.



The factor in favor of the development of the bullish trend in the long term - is negative against the dollar. The US currency has entered the mainstream of a downward trend across the market.

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