EURUSD awaits the rise – Analysis - 26-07-2017

The EURUSD pair continues to fluctuate around 1.1650 level, noticing that stochastic returns to gain the positive momentum on the four hours' time frame, waiting to motivate the price to resume the bullish trend in the upcoming sessions, noting that our next target is located at 1.1760.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis supported by the EMA50, noting that breaking 1.1575 will stop the suggested rise and push the price to test 1.1418 areas before any new attempt to rise.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1575 support and 1.1760 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish