FOREX FORECAST FOR 4 JULY

USD/JPY



The pair jumped by more than 100 pips yesterday, and now is falling. Today the pair lost 0.34% and now is trying to break below the local support of 113.00. The main reason is escape the risks after the missile tests in North Korea. The yen likes such news and always grows on them, but not for long because there are no fundamental reasons to buy the Japanese currency.



AUD/USD



The Australian dollar is falling today, as the Reserve Bank of Australia didn’t hint at possible rate rise in the near future. The regulator mentioned the strengthening the national currency again and that was an excellent reason for the sale from the resistance level of 0.77. The AUD/USD has already entered the support zone of 0.7615/00.

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