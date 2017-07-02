WEEKLY FOREX ASTROLOGY REVIEWS WEEK 26/2017

Failure is another opportunity to start everything first. But start with a lot of experience and wisdom. A failed transaction when trading in the financial market is also a signal. A signal that points to the need to take everything under tight control. Conduct an audit of your ideas and your behavior. Here's a review from the perspective of financial astronomy on market forex and review developments in the market recently. Unconventional look at the traditional thing. Analysis and forecast of what we can expect in the near future. (02/07/17 — 09/07/17)

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