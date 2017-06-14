FOREX FORECAST FOR 14 JUNE

USD/CAD



The Canadian dollar continues to be in demand after comments by the senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. Investors realized that the Central Bank is able to raise the rate this year. USD/CAD updated the April lows in the area of 1.3223 and approached the support line 1.3200, which could stop the downward movement and create a correction.



AUD/NZD



The pair continues to move within a wide range. Positive dynamics of the economy and rising inflation will allow the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise rates in the first half of next year, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand restrains developments in the real estate market. The Australian Dollar is expected to grow towards the New Zealand dollar to 1.15.

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