FOREX FORECAST FOR 31 MAY

EUR/USD

Published retail sales statistics in Germany could not inspire the pair to break through support in the area of 1.1150/60, despite the fact that the index lost 0.2% (monthly) and 0.9% (annual). A confident breakthrough of 1.1150 will lead us to the significant support level of 1.1100, which is likely to stop the downward movement in the short term.

USD/JPY

Everything still remains around the zone of 111.00. Today the pair tested the highs in the area of 111.22, but quickly returned to the mentioned point. Perhaps, it will stay in the range of +/- 111.00 until Friday’s report on the labor market in the US.





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