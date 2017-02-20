Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

20 February 2017, 01:01
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
136

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.02891.04471.05321.06061.0691.07641.0922
USD/JPY108.79111.13111.99113.48114.33115.82118.16
GBP/USD1.21161.22821.23461.24481.25121.26131.2779
USD/CHF0.97310.98840.99551.00371.01071.0191.0342
EUR/CHF1.0561.06061.06241.06531.06711.06991.0746
AUD/USD0.74440.75580.76130.76730.77280.77880.7902
USD/CAD1.28411.29591.30261.30761.31431.31941.3311
NZD/USD0.6970.70780.71310.71870.72390.72950.7404
EUR/GBP0.82610.83980.84760.85340.86130.86710.8807
EUR/JPY117.1118.68119.24120.26120.82121.84123.43
GBP/JPY134.45137.64138.84140.83142.03144.02147.21
CHF/JPY110.36111.66112.12112.96113.43114.27115.57
GBP/CHF1.2021.22491.23451.24771.25731.27061.2934
USD/SEK8.64058.77828.84458.9168.98239.05379.1914
USD/NOK8.0638.20548.27438.34788.41688.49028.6327
EUR/AUD1.34671.36461.37441.38241.39231.40021.418
EUR/CAD1.35241.37031.38011.38811.39791.4061.4239
AUD/CAD0.97980.99190.99791.0041.011.01611.0282
AUD/JPY83.2285.1185.8287.0187.7188.990.79
CAD/JPY82.9584.7885.4986.6187.3288.4590.28

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.