Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

6 February 2017, 13:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
147

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: Feb 6, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.03281.05361.06611.07451.0871.09541.1163
USD/JPY107.38110.29111.43113.2114.34116.1119.01
GBP/USD1.19461.2241.23631.25351.26571.28291.3124
USD/CHF0.95760.97590.98420.99431.00261.01271.0311
EUR/CHF1.05411.06121.06581.06831.07291.07541.0825
AUD/USD0.72990.74680.75760.76360.77440.78050.7973
USD/CAD1.26531.28541.2941.30551.31411.32561.3457
NZD/USD0.70720.71860.7250.730.73640.74140.7528
EUR/GBP0.82830.84370.85380.85910.86920.87450.8899
EUR/JPY117.55119.71120.56121.87122.72124.03126.18
GBP/JPY133.28137.56139.06141.85143.34146.13150.41
CHF/JPY109.83111.89112.67113.96114.74116.02118.09
GBP/CHF1.19661.22031.22951.2441.25321.26771.2914
USD/SEK8.40138.59138.67568.78128.86568.97129.1612
USD/NOK7.87868.06348.13558.24818.32038.43288.6175
EUR/AUD1.3521.38141.39261.41091.42211.44041.4698
EUR/CAD1.37061.38771.39631.40481.41341.42181.4389
AUD/CAD0.96420.98020.99060.99621.00651.01221.0282
AUD/JPY82.7884.4985.586.287.2187.9189.63
CAD/JPY83.8485.2785.8486.6987.2788.1289.54

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.