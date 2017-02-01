Pivot Points Monthly
Market News

Pivot Points Monthly

1 February 2017, 20:14
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
1
148

Pivot Points

Monthly

Last Updated: Feb 1, 11:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD0.95391.00611.02921.05831.08141.11051.1628
USD/JPY104.61110.4113.71116.19119.5121.98127.77
GBP/USD1.12921.18671.21081.24411.26821.30161.3591
USD/CHF0.95370.9861.00231.01831.03461.05061.0829
EUR/CHF1.03241.05441.06311.07651.08511.09851.1205
AUD/USD0.65670.69320.7070.72970.74350.76620.8027
USD/CAD1.23381.28561.31481.33731.36661.38911.4409
NZD/USD0.62560.66330.6780.7010.71570.73860.7763
EUR/GBP0.77690.81340.83290.84990.86940.88650.923
EUR/JPY111.19116.59119.89121.99125.29127.4132.8
GBP/JPY132.49138.77141.65145.06147.94151.34157.63
CHF/JPY104.58109.19112.05113.81116.66118.42123.04
GBP/CHF1.14941.20551.23161.26151.28761.31761.3737
USD/SEK8.26768.72338.90929.17899.36489.634610.0903
USD/NOK7.68598.12898.38468.57198.82769.0159.458
EUR/AUD1.32031.38391.42221.44751.48581.51111.5747
EUR/CAD1.30121.35621.38531.41121.44031.46621.5212
AUD/CAD0.92260.94960.95910.97660.98611.00361.0306
AUD/JPY77.6181.4182.8785.2186.678992.8
CAD/JPY78.2182.5484.7986.8689.1291.1895.51

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.