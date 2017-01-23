Pivot Points weekly
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Pivot Points weekly

23 January 2017, 00:31
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

weekly

Last Updated: Jan 23, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.038341.05241.061061.066461.075121.080521.09458
USD/JPY108.139111.192112.875114.245115.928117.298120.351
GBP/USD1.139081.18241.209851.225721.253171.269041.31236
USD/CHF0.976560.99060.995751.004641.009791.018681.03272
EUR/CHF1.062671.067121.069261.071571.073711.076021.08047
AUD/USD0.727080.740130.747610.753180.760660.766230.77928
USD/CAD1.249941.286831.308791.323721.345681.360611.3975
NZD/USD0.685550.700480.70840.715410.723330.730340.74527
EUR/GBP0.821560.845820.855040.870080.87930.894340.9186
EUR/JPY117.184119.592121.062122123.47124.408126.816
GBP/JPY128.68134.4138.082140.12143.802145.84151.56
CHF/JPY109.335111.527112.899113.719115.091115.911118.103
GBP/CHF1.157361.194141.216381.230921.253161.26771.30448
USD/SEK8.606248.763698.816438.921148.973889.078599.23604
USD/NOK8.125148.285618.340198.446088.500668.606558.76702
EUR/AUD1.375721.39431.404541.412881.423121.431461.45004
EUR/CAD1.340231.377071.400631.413911.437471.450751.48759
AUD/CAD0.940660.969480.987590.99831.016411.027121.05594
AUD/JPY82.05384.12585.33286.19787.40488.26990.341
CAD/JPY83.24684.76885.38286.2986.90487.81289.334
XAU/USD1161.651184.651196.561207.651219.561230.651253.65

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.