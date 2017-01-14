NordFX Affiliate Program is Recognized as the Best in 2016

A new program for NordFX IB partners came into effect last spring, it provides for a serious increase of their commission, which has become one of the highest in the industry (30-50% of the spread, or up to $28 per 1 lot).

In addition to the above, the program has a number of other important advantages, including automatic accrual of commissions in real time, withdrawal of commissions at any time and without any restrictions, as well as a wide range of promotional materials and comprehensive statistical data, necessary for the efficient operation of IB partners.

The new program has been highly appreciated both by the company's partners and by experts, who according to the results of a vote at the Forex Awards website, have recognized it as the best affiliate program in 2016.

The Forex Awards Award annually identifies the best Forex brokers in a number of prestigious categories. The Expert Council is a unique analytical community of traders and professionals working in the field of finance.

http://nordfxpartners.com/