Pivot Points MONTHLY
Market News

Pivot Points MONTHLY

2 January 2017, 12:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
115

Pivot Points

MONTHLY

Last Updated: Jan 2, 3:10 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD0.953751.005871.028751.057991.080871.110111.16223
USD/JPY104.569110.364113.666116.159119.461121.954127.749
GBP/USD1.128561.185981.209441.24341.266861.300821.35824
USD/CHF0.952880.985361.001431.017841.033911.050321.0828
EUR/CHF1.032341.054271.062691.07621.084621.098131.12006
AUD/USD0.65640.692890.706380.729380.742870.765870.80236
USD/CAD1.233311.285161.314271.337011.366121.388861.44071
NZD/USD0.625260.662920.677380.700580.715040.738240.7759
EUR/GBP0.777870.813810.833190.849750.869130.885690.92163
EUR/JPY111.183116.58119.87121.977125.267127.374132.771
GBP/JPY132.378138.667141.469144.956147.758151.245157.534
CHF/JPY104.576109.164112.006113.752116.594118.34122.928
GBP/CHF1.146331.203431.229731.260531.286831.317631.37473
USD/SEK8.242888.707538.897629.172189.362279.6368310.10148
USD/NOK7.67078.117178.369898.563648.816369.010119.45658
EUR/AUD1.321071.383861.42151.446651.484291.509441.57223
EUR/CAD1.302191.356231.384631.410271.438671.464311.51835
AUD/CAD0.919850.947760.957510.975670.985421.003581.03149
AUD/JPY77.58681.37582.80785.16486.59688.95392.742
CAD/JPY78.16382.50884.79786.85389.14291.19895.543
XAU/USD1023.111088.431119.671153.751184.991219.071284.39

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.