Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

2 January 2017, 12:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: Jan 2, 3:05 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD0.994931.023141.037381.051351.065591.079561.10777
USD/JPY113.388115.161116.065116.934117.838118.707120.48
GBP/USD1.193011.211761.222331.230511.241081.249261.26801
USD/CHF0.965510.991941.004711.018371.031141.04481.07123
EUR/CHF1.060161.066261.068691.072361.074791.078461.08456
AUD/USD0.703060.71160.715730.720140.724270.728680.73722
USD/CAD1.308161.327931.335661.34771.355431.367471.38724
NZD/USD0.669320.680690.686270.692060.697640.703430.7148
EUR/GBP0.820940.838420.84550.85590.862980.873380.89086
EUR/JPY118.345120.603121.882122.861124.14125.119127.377
GBP/JPY138.642141.173142.721143.704145.252146.235148.766
CHF/JPY110.335112.455113.651114.575115.771116.695118.815
GBP/CHF1.192911.222061.239051.251211.26821.280361.30951
USD/SEK8.57088.83878.96329.10669.23119.37459.6424
USD/NOK8.120488.374198.498398.62798.75218.881619.13532
EUR/AUD1.405121.431891.445511.458661.472281.485431.5122
EUR/CAD1.360711.389671.401351.418631.430311.447591.47655
AUD/CAD0.943910.957380.962330.970850.97580.984320.99779
AUD/JPY82.03583.15583.69684.27584.81685.39586.515
CAD/JPY84.41285.56386.32486.71487.47587.86589.016
XAU/USD1085.361116.951133.931148.541165.521180.131211.72

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.