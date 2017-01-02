Pivot Points DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points DAILY

2 January 2017, 12:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
115

Pivot Points

DAILY

Last Updated: Jan 2, 3:05 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.020871.037961.04481.055051.061891.072141.08923
USD/JPY114.418115.573116.271116.728117.426117.883119.038
GBP/USD1.203371.217681.225291.231991.23961.24631.26061
USD/CHF0.980410.99791.007691.015391.025181.032881.05037
EUR/CHF1.062681.067691.06941.07271.074411.077711.08272
AUD/USD0.710780.716010.717940.721240.723170.726470.7317
USD/CAD1.323361.334011.33871.344661.349351.355311.36596
NZD/USD0.681850.687850.689850.693850.695850.699850.70585
EUR/GBP0.827050.841910.847250.856770.862110.871630.88649
EUR/JPY119.542121.287122.224123.032123.969124.777126.522
GBP/JPY140.007141.927143.099143.847145.019145.767147.687
CHF/JPY111.221112.961113.905114.701115.645116.441118.181
GBP/CHF1.199581.224731.240381.249881.265531.275031.30018
USD/SEK8.77538.92059.00419.06579.14939.21099.3561
USD/NOK8.302848.447138.534878.591428.679168.735718.88
EUR/AUD1.420141.440471.449811.46081.470141.481131.50146
EUR/CAD1.372211.396241.404641.420271.428671.44431.46833
AUD/CAD0.948550.959240.963250.969930.973940.980620.99131
AUD/JPY83.12283.69983.96884.27684.54584.85385.43
CAD/JPY84.70685.73186.40886.75687.43387.78188.806
XAU/USD1126.991140.741145.821154.491159.571168.241181.99

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.