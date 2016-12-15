Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

15 December 2016, 10:07
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
106

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Dec 15, 1:05 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.021791.039171.046191.056551.063571.073931.09131
USD/JPY111.142113.766115.394116.39118.018119.014121.638
GBP/USD1.221881.241141.248641.26041.26791.279661.29892
USD/CHF0.988931.002871.011431.016811.025371.030751.04469
EUR/CHF1.065451.070141.072111.074831.07681.079521.08421
AUD/USD0.717880.730960.73570.744040.748780.757120.7702
USD/CAD1.278861.300331.314221.32181.335691.343271.36474
NZD/USD0.688420.701830.706710.715240.720120.728650.74206
EUR/GBP0.823470.830810.834340.838150.841680.845490.85283
EUR/JPY120.371121.65122.458122.929123.737124.208125.487
GBP/JPY142.295144.387145.68146.479147.772148.571150.663
CHF/JPY111.872113.138113.907114.404115.173115.67116.936
GBP/CHF1.260151.270831.275981.281511.286661.292191.30287
USD/SEK8.907139.065539.154179.223939.312579.382339.54073
USD/NOK8.13348.32948.44598.52548.64198.72148.9174
EUR/AUD1.401641.410591.416251.419541.42521.428491.43744
EUR/CAD1.377091.387571.393271.398051.403751.408531.41901
AUD/CAD0.972520.978630.981050.984740.987160.990850.99696
AUD/JPY85.14685.85286.25486.55886.9687.26487.97
CAD/JPY86.03386.98687.53887.93988.49188.89289.845
XAU/USD1095.981122.511132.771149.041159.31175.571202.1

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.