Bermaui predictions success rate 66%
Statistics

Bermaui predictions success rate 66%

27 November 2016, 16:48
Muhammad Elbermawi
Muhammad Elbermawi
2
533

Bermaui predictions success rate

 

Hello everybody,

Trough 2016 I shared with you many market predictions claiming a +90% success probability.

Now I ask myself as you do, how much accurate is my success rate. So I but in this blog links to all my predictions with their results, so we can know how much accurate was this.

 

Here is links for successful prediction:

1.       There is a 99.22% Chance that you will win this trade!

2.       96% AUDUSD WILL HAVE A BULLISH TREND NEXT WEEK

3.       97% that Silver will retrace in the next couple of days

4.       99.2% probability Gold will reverse from bullish to bearish

5.       96% EURJPY WILL HAVE A BULLISH TREND NEXT WEEK

6.       94% THAT OIL WILL RISE THIS WEEK

7.       98.4% GOLD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

8.       98.4% Silver WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

9.       98.4% NZDUSD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

10.   97% USDCHF WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

11.   87.5% Probability that GOLD will Close Up in September

12.   99.6% Probability that Gold Will Reverse Tomorrow

13.   99.2% Probability that AUDCAD will close down next week

14.   96.8% Probability that EURGBP will close down next week

15.   98.4% Probability that GBPUSD will close Upside next week

16.   98.4% Probability that GBPCHF will close Upside next week

 

 

Here is links to unsuccessful prediction:

1.       There is a 99.61% Chance that you will win this trade!

2.       97% NZDISD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

3.       97% Silver WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

4.       97% GOLD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

5.       98.4% Probability that AUDCAD will close down next week

6.       96.8% Probability that GBPUSD will close Upside next week

7.       96.8% Probability that GBPCHF will close Upside next week

8.       99.6% probability that USD Index will Close on Downside Tomorrow

I have 16 successful prediction out of 24, which mean that our success rate is around 66%.

According to "Traders Guru" a research published on internet [HERE] , market forecaster on average can predict the market action with around 50% success rate, which put me near the top of their list!

I hope you enjoy my next prediction.

MB