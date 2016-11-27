Bermaui predictions success rate 66%

Bermaui predictions success rate

Hello everybody,

Trough 2016 I shared with you many market predictions claiming a +90% success probability.

Now I ask myself as you do, how much accurate is my success rate. So I but in this blog links to all my predictions with their results, so we can know how much accurate was this.

Here is links for successful prediction:

1. There is a 99.22% Chance that you will win this trade!

2. 96% AUDUSD WILL HAVE A BULLISH TREND NEXT WEEK

3. 97% that Silver will retrace in the next couple of days

4. 99.2% probability Gold will reverse from bullish to bearish

5. 96% EURJPY WILL HAVE A BULLISH TREND NEXT WEEK

6. 94% THAT OIL WILL RISE THIS WEEK

7. 98.4% GOLD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

8. 98.4% Silver WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

9. 98.4% NZDUSD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

10. 97% USDCHF WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

11. 87.5% Probability that GOLD will Close Up in September

12. 99.6% Probability that Gold Will Reverse Tomorrow

13. 99.2% Probability that AUDCAD will close down next week

14. 96.8% Probability that EURGBP will close down next week

15. 98.4% Probability that GBPUSD will close Upside next week

16. 98.4% Probability that GBPCHF will close Upside next week

Here is links to unsuccessful prediction:

1. There is a 99.61% Chance that you will win this trade!

2. 97% NZDISD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

3. 97% Silver WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

4. 97% GOLD WILL FALL NEXT WEEK

5. 98.4% Probability that AUDCAD will close down next week

6. 96.8% Probability that GBPUSD will close Upside next week

7. 96.8% Probability that GBPCHF will close Upside next week

8. 99.6% probability that USD Index will Close on Downside Tomorrow

I have 16 successful prediction out of 24, which mean that our success rate is around 66%.

According to "Traders Guru" a research published on internet [HERE] , market forecaster on average can predict the market action with around 50% success rate, which put me near the top of their list!

I hope you enjoy my next prediction.

MB