Charts

99.6% Probability that Gold Will Reverse Tomorrow

4 October 2016, 21:07
Muhammad Elbermawi
Muhammad Elbermawi
3
662

After moving inside the same channel for 3 consecutive months Gold broke to the downside in a sharp move.

There is 99.6% that it will reverse direction tomorrow ,because of the long candle today.

Chart Gold, D1, 2016.10.04 18:59 UTC, WorldWideMarkets Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real