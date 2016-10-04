99.6% Probability that Gold Will Reverse Tomorrow

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After moving inside the same channel for 3 consecutive months Gold broke to the downside in a sharp move.
There is 99.6% that it will reverse direction tomorrow ,because of the long candle today.
After moving inside the same channel for 3 consecutive months Gold broke to the downside in a sharp move.
There is 99.6% that it will reverse direction tomorrow ,because of the long candle today.
75% PROBABILITY TOMORROW CANDLE WILL LOOK LIKE ONE THE CANDLES BELOW:
Gold finished 6 October 2016 as expected on an upside closed candle.
THE CANDLE WAS FROM TYPE 2 :)