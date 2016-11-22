Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

22 November 2016, 01:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Nov 19, 12:30 am +03:00

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Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.045291.052671.055911.060051.063291.067431.07481
USD/JPY108.274109.399110.132110.524111.257111.649112.774
GBP/USD1.209491.222931.229231.236371.242671.249811.26325
USD/CHF0.996641.002941.00631.009241.01261.015541.02184
EUR/CHF1.06331.066641.068091.069981.071431.073321.07666
AUD/USD0.718570.727370.730620.736170.739420.744970.75377
USD/CAD1.337931.34511.348211.352271.355381.359441.36661
NZD/USD0.690290.696290.698620.702290.704620.708290.71429
EUR/GBP0.835780.846750.851940.857720.862910.868690.87966
EUR/JPY115.753116.483116.961117.213117.691117.943118.673
GBP/JPY132.29134.469135.726136.648137.905138.827141.006
CHF/JPY108.06108.803109.29109.546110.033110.289111.032
GBP/CHF1.215221.231541.239551.247861.255871.264181.2805
USD/SEK9.125259.190159.227199.255059.292099.319959.38485
USD/NOK8.433928.506928.549648.579928.622648.652928.72592
EUR/AUD1.412561.426061.434491.439561.447991.453061.46656
EUR/CAD1.411521.422121.426761.432721.437361.443321.45392
AUD/CAD0.969320.982140.986930.994960.999751.007781.0206
AUD/JPY79.84880.65181.00881.45481.81182.25783.06
CAD/JPY80.06480.9281.47381.77682.32982.63283.488
XAU/USD1179.821194.721201.641209.621216.541224.521239.42

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 