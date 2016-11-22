Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

22 November 2016, 01:14
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 19, 12:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.056271.057721.058451.059171.05991.060621.06207
USD/JPY110.158110.462110.638110.766110.942111.07111.374
GBP/USD1.231361.233441.234441.235521.236521.23761.23968
USD/CHF1.008251.009161.009571.010071.010481.010981.01189
EUR/CHF1.068261.069111.069511.069961.070361.070811.07166
AUD/USD0.73220.7330.733290.73380.734090.73460.7354
USD/CAD1.348671.349821.350471.350971.351621.352121.35327
NZD/USD0.70030.700870.701090.701440.701660.702010.70258
EUR/GBP0.855390.856210.856690.857030.857510.857850.85867
EUR/JPY116.872117.103117.243117.334117.474117.565117.796
GBP/JPY136.356136.617136.764136.878137.025137.139137.4
CHF/JPY109.144109.394109.545109.644109.795109.894110.144
GBP/CHF1.244511.246341.247111.248171.248941.251.25183
USD/SEK9.236929.249049.25549.261169.267529.273289.2854
USD/NOK8.576068.58648.591858.596748.602198.607088.61742
EUR/AUD1.440021.441581.44261.443141.444161.44471.44626
EUR/CAD1.42811.429561.430381.431021.431841.432481.43394
AUD/CAD0.989750.990530.990880.991310.991660.992090.99287
AUD/JPY80.9581.1281.20981.2981.37981.4681.63
CAD/JPY81.62881.80181.90181.97482.07482.14782.32
XAU/USD1204.171206.21207.091208.231209.121210.261212.29

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.