Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

9 November 2016, 09:42
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
119

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Nov 9, 11:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.091551.097381.099831.103211.105661.109041.11487
USD/JPY103.075103.972104.555104.869105.452105.766106.663
GBP/USD1.223341.231221.234291.23911.242171.246981.25486
USD/CHF0.965720.971180.974390.976640.979850.98210.98756
EUR/CHF1.069661.073291.075171.076921.07881.080551.08418
AUD/USD0.75640.76530.770670.77420.779570.78310.792
USD/CAD1.310881.321451.325041.332021.335611.342591.35316
NZD/USD0.719780.728280.733370.736780.741870.745280.75378
EUR/GBP0.880760.885640.887850.890520.892730.89540.90028
EUR/JPY113.861114.757115.31115.653116.206116.549117.445
GBP/JPY127.72128.807129.448129.894130.535130.981132.068
CHF/JPY105.841106.612107.055107.383107.826108.154108.925
GBP/CHF1.195481.202551.206191.209621.213261.216691.22376
USD/SEK8.887378.941218.962318.995059.016159.048899.10273
USD/NOK8.143378.184678.204238.225978.245538.267278.30857
EUR/AUD1.383571.403761.411791.423951.431981.444141.46433
EUR/CAD1.438321.45361.459071.468881.474351.484161.49944
AUD/CAD1.02031.025711.028421.031121.033831.036531.04194
AUD/JPY78.15779.68480.63981.21182.16682.73884.265
CAD/JPY76.22277.46778.29178.71279.53679.95781.202
XAU/USD1243.711261.61268.361279.491286.251297.381315.27

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.