Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

9 November 2016, 09:41
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
134

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 9, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.09081.102841.107231.114881.119271.126921.13896
USD/JPY100.527101.751102.538102.975103.762104.199105.423
GBP/USD1.222531.232311.235821.242091.24561.251871.26165
USD/CHF0.951760.960330.966030.96890.97460.977470.98604
EUR/CHF1.072451.07661.078491.080751.082641.08491.08905
AUD/USD0.755370.76120.764470.767030.77030.772860.77869
USD/CAD1.319861.329011.332891.338161.342041.347311.35646
NZD/USD0.726580.72920.730380.731820.7330.734440.73706
EUR/GBP0.886360.89190.894320.897440.899860.902980.90852
EUR/JPY113.585114.213114.545114.841115.173115.469116.097
GBP/JPY125.699126.826127.441127.953128.568129.08130.207
CHF/JPY104.811105.496105.896106.181106.581106.866107.551
GBP/CHF1.19051.197071.200741.203641.207311.210211.21678
USD/SEK8.797778.884078.938038.970379.024339.056679.14297
USD/NOK8.09648.14758.17898.19868.238.24978.3008
EUR/AUD1.409451.431731.439631.454011.461911.476291.49857
EUR/CAD1.444811.468571.477331.492331.501091.516091.53985
AUD/CAD1.01281.019461.022911.026121.029571.032781.03944
AUD/JPY76.27977.60878.47178.93779.880.26681.595
CAD/JPY74.45775.69876.48676.93977.72778.1879.421
XAU/USD1284.061298.341303.231312.621317.511326.91341.18

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.