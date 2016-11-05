usd cad sell is the call stop loss 134.75 take profit 1.32300
Analytics & Forecasts

usd cad sell is the call stop loss 134.75 take profit 1.32300

5 November 2016, 12:21
Abdul Ahad Tareen
Abdul Ahad Tareen
0
122

usd cad 

short is the call 

#USD CAD