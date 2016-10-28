Pivot Points Hours
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hours

28 October 2016, 00:27
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
131

Pivot Points

Hours

Last Updated: Oct 28, 1:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.088081.088851.089241.089621.090011.090391.09116
USD/JPY105.067105.151105.189105.235105.273105.319105.403
GBP/USD1.214371.215321.215851.216271.21681.217221.21817
USD/CHF0.99140.992350.992930.99330.993880.994250.9952
EUR/CHF1.080541.081521.082051.08251.083031.083481.08446
AUD/USD0.757460.758140.758450.758820.759130.75950.76018
USD/CAD1.336471.337521.338151.338571.33921.339621.34067
NZD/USD0.711020.711470.711660.711920.712110.712370.71282
EUR/GBP0.893230.894330.895030.895430.896130.896530.89763
EUR/JPY114.421114.541114.607114.661114.727114.781114.901
GBP/JPY127.554127.771127.887127.988128.104128.205128.422
CHF/JPY105.63105.761105.824105.892105.955106.023106.154
GBP/CHF1.205861.207061.207781.208261.208981.209461.21066
USD/SEK9.064239.071189.074729.078139.081679.085089.09203
USD/NOK8.229348.250048.262278.270748.282978.291448.31214
EUR/AUD1.433321.434481.435131.435641.436291.43681.43796
EUR/CAD1.456291.457491.458221.458691.459421.459891.46109
AUD/CAD1.013961.014961.015451.015961.016451.016961.01796
AUD/JPY79.67779.76879.80879.85979.89979.9580.041
CAD/JPY78.42478.50878.54178.59278.62578.67678.76
XAU/USD1258.441262.571263.941266.71268.071270.831274.96

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.