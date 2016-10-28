Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

28 October 2016, 00:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
232

Pivot Points

Daily

 

Last Updated: Oct 28, 1:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.078521.08451.086861.090481.092841.096461.10244
USD/JPY102.856103.91104.59104.964105.644106.018107.072
GBP/USD1.194611.206931.211411.219251.223731.231571.24389
USD/CHF0.985280.989220.991330.993160.995270.99711.00104
EUR/CHF1.077211.080041.0811.082871.083831.08571.08853
AUD/USD0.746480.753530.756030.760580.763080.767630.77468
USD/CAD1.327221.332661.33561.33811.341041.343541.34898
NZD/USD0.701290.707180.709550.713070.715440.718960.72485
EUR/GBP0.876720.885360.890170.8940.898810.902640.91128
EUR/JPY112.09113.25113.966114.41115.126115.57116.73
GBP/JPY125.934126.936127.467127.938128.469128.94129.942
CHF/JPY103.457104.535105.232105.613106.31106.691107.769
GBP/CHF1.190321.200831.204431.211341.214941.221851.23236
USD/SEK8.570578.790978.932939.011379.153339.231779.45217
USD/NOK8.104038.179058.220038.254078.295058.329098.40411
EUR/AUD1.405131.419141.427171.433151.441181.447161.46117
EUR/CAD1.446671.453081.455661.459491.462071.46591.47231
AUD/CAD0.999681.008951.012241.018221.021511.027491.03676
AUD/JPY78.85779.33579.60279.81380.0880.29180.769
CAD/JPY76.73277.5778.10178.40878.93979.24680.084
XAU/USD1252.391260.021262.671267.651270.31275.281282.91

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.