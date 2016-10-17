Forex, 18th october 2016 : suggestions for main currencies

Dear readers,

every financial market sessions of Sidney, Tokyo, London and New York, I watch volatility and direction parameters analyzed on the forex pairs taking advantage of correlations between the majors world's currencies :





USD , EUR , GBP , JPY .





For the next hours, I prefer short setups on EURJPY .





I recommend to those who want to follow my indications, to operate by their own strategy and be careful, considering the erratic price movements due to economic calendar news, and plan every trade with suitable risk/reward ratio as allowed by the available capital balance and working time.





Thanks and good job.

@A2kT3edge trading system





https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/225182



