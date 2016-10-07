50$ nodeposit bonus

0
212
- Open a $50 Bonus account
- Verify your Personal area, confirm your e-mail and phone number
- Bonus in the amount of 50 USD will be credited to your account once the verification process and contact details confirmation are successfully completed
- Trade and multiply your profit with maximum leverage of 1:500
- Profit received on the bonus funds is withdrawable after 2 lots are traded, and profit reaches $25 or more
- Bonus will be cancelled upon the first withdrawal. If the Bonus amount was partly lost in trading before the Deposit was made, the remaining amount of Bonus funds will be deducted upon the first withdrawal
- You can make deposits to your bonus account whenever you want once the bonus is credited
- Maximum profit made with the Bonus account is $500