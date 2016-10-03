Pound Drops as Brexit Timeline Emerges, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data

Talking Points:

The British Pound declined gapped lower at the open of the trading week after UK Prime Minister TheresaMay pledged to get on with making Brexit a reality, pledging to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon by the end of the first quarter of 2017. Doing so will formally begin a two-year debate on the severing of the existing UK/EU relationship and the establishment of a new one.

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars likewise declined in a move that seemed corrective following Friday’s strong advance. That move tracked a broad-based recovery in risk appetite after Agence France-Presse reported that Deutsche Bank (DB) is close to settlement on a $5.4 billion fine with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), a far more manageable sum than the $14 billion initially demanded by regulators.

Deutsche-related news flow may remain in the spotlight as CEO John Cryan travels to the US to finalize negotiations. September’s ISM Manufacturing survey takes top billing on the data docket, with consensus forecasts suggesting the US factory sector returned to growth last month after an unexpected contraction in August. An upbeat result that bolsters Fed rate hike speculation may broadly boost the US Dollar.

Losing money trading in the FX market?This might be why.

Asia Session

GMT CCY EVENT ACT EXP PREV 22:30 AUD AiG Perf of Mfg Index (SEP) 49.8 - 46.9 23:00 AUD CoreLogic House Px (MoM) (SEP) 1.0% - 1.1% 23:50 JPY Loans & Discounts Corp (YoY) (AUG) 2.11% - 2.25% 23:50 JPY Tankan Large Mfg Index (3Q) 6 7 6 23:50 JPY Tankan Large Mfg Outlook (3Q) 6 8 6 23:50 JPY Tankan Large Non-Mfg Index (3Q) 18 18 19 23:50 JPY Tankan Large Non-Mfg Outlook (3Q) 16 18 17 23:50 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex (3Q) 6.3% 6.5% 6.2% 23:50 JPY Tankan Small Mfg Index (3Q) -5 -5 -5 23:50 JPY Tankan Small Mfg Outlook (3Q) -6 -6 -7 23:50 JPY Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index (3Q) 0 0 0 23:50 JPY Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook (3Q) -2 -2 -4 00:00 AUD Melbourne Institute Inflation (MoM) (SEP) - - 0.2% 00:00 AUD Melbourne Institute Inflation (YoY) (SEP) - - 1.2% 00:30 JPY NikkeiJapan PMI Mfg (SEP F ) - - 50.3 05:00 JPY Vehicle Sales (YoY) (SEP) - - 5.7%

European Session

GMT CCY EVENT EXP PREV IMPACT 07:15 CHF Retail Sales Real (YoY) (AUG) -1.7% -2.2% 07:30 CHF PMI Mfg (SEP) 51.8 51 07:50 EUR Markit France Mfg PMI (SEP F) 49.5 49.5 07:55 EUR Markit/BME Germany Mfg PMI (SEP F) 54.3 54.3 08:00 CHF Total Sight Deposits (SEP 30) - 517.2b 08:00 CHF Domestic Sight Deposits (SEP 30) - 444.6b 08:00 EUR Markit Eurozone Mfg PMI (SEP) 52.6 52.6 08:30 GBP Markit UK PMI Mfg SA (SEP) 52.1 53.3

Critical Levels

CCY Supp 3 Supp 2 Supp 1 Pivot Point Res 1 Res 2 Res 3 EUR/USD 1.1017 1.1115 1.1175 1.1213 1.1273 1.1311 1.1409 GBP/USD 1.2805 1.2891 1.2932 1.2977 1.3018 1.3063 1.3149



