Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Tuesday, September 27th

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.1244 (-0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.1254 High 1.1260 Low 1.1235

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.1191 R. 1.1309

Main drivers: US prelim. Services PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence

Overview: Seems that the euro has lost ground against its American peer after four session of winning streak. Today the pair came under selling pressure in response to H.Clinton's win at the first US presidential debate against her Republican opponent, D.Trump. Additionally, pair’s bears were supported this morning by renewed risk-on sentiments across the financial markets. On the data front the Eurozone today will remain silent with only secondary releases due today while US fundamentals will take center stage later in NA session.

USD/JPY

Current price: 100.50 (0.2%)

Session range: Open 100.32 High 101.00 Low 100.08

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 99.71 R. 101.37

Main drivers: US prelim. Services PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence

Overview: The dollar/yen pair has performed a solid comeback in the Asia as fresh wave of risk-on sentiments hits the market reversing pair’s direction. The pair has refreshed its daily tops this morning marked in the region of 101.00 level as the first US presidential debates between D.Trump and H.Clinton took a place recently triggering risk appetite across the market. Additionally, the yen remains under pressure as markets are still digesting recent release of BOJ meeting minutes that showed central bank’s readiness of easing its monetary policy if it would be needed.

USD/CAD

Current price: 1.3223 (0.0%)

Session range: Open 1.3227 High 1.3277 Low 1.3163

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.3093 R. 1.3309

Main drivers: US prelim. Services PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence

Overview: The Canadian dollar has staged massive recovery vs. its American neighbor. Today during Asian session Loonie came under strong selling pressure renewing its half-year highs at 1.3275 spot following dovish Governor S.Poloz’s remarks. However, the CAD has managed to recover ground as risky sentiments across the market that were boosted after H.Clinton came out on top against her Republican opponent on the first presidential debates in US. Today the Canadian currency will remain under the influence of oil price dynamic that shows underpin results lately supporting commodity linked CAD.

NZD/USD

Current price: 0.7311 (0.5%)

Session range: Open 0.7273 High 0.7330 Low 0.7260

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7190 R. 0.7328

Main drivers: US prelim. Services PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence

Overview: Currently the Kiwi is extending its Monday’s recovery as global market sentiments has turned in favor of the riskier assets. Massive wave of risk-on sentiments has approached the market, as traders perceive Secretary H.Clinton as the winner of the first presidential debate. However, pair’s growth remains capped as markets are still digesting yesterday’s worse-than-expected NZ Trade Balance. Now traders remain in anticipation of US macroeconomic releases that will provide the pair with short-term impetus.

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