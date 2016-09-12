Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Monday, September 12th

GBP/USD

Current price: 1.3275 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.3269 High 1.3287 Low 1.3254

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.3183 R. 1.3375

Main drivers: FOMC Member L.Brainard Speech

Overview: The pair GBP/USD now is re-attempting to take back the level of 1.3300 after solid rally seen last Friday after hawkish comments of Fed E.Rosengren. However, following dovish speech of Fed N.Kashkari has limited pair’s downside jerk and now is supporting the pair as markets are still digesting his announcement that monetary policy is doing what it can to support US economic growth. Today traders will await for speech of Fed Governor L.Brainard for another dose of speculative impetus.

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.1246 (0.1%)

Session range: Open 1.1236 High 1.1265 Low 1.1229

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Low

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.1152 R. 1.1324

Main drivers: FOMC Member L.Brainard Speech

Overview: The pair is trading relatively quiet at the start of this week unable to break through the resistance level of 1.1250. The ongoing speculations of Fed members about Fed rate-hike are confusing markets lately bringing fresh impetuses to the pair. However, currently the pair is moving in a north direction majorly driven by dollar’s minor price corrections after another hawkish comment of Fed E.Rosengren who considers that it is appropriate to gradually tighten monetary policy this year.

USD/JPY

Current price: 102,12 (0,5%)

Session range: Open 102.58 High 102.68 Low 102.10

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S. 101.46 R. 103.66

Main drivers: FOMC Member L.Brainard Speech

Overview: After sharp rally seen last Friday the yen has managed to recover part of its losses against its US counterpart on the back of more dovish comments of Fed N.Kashkari. Moreover, the continuing speculations of this year Fed rate-hike have triggered strong risk-off sentiments across the market that are majorly driving the pair at the start of this week.

AUD/USD

Current price: 0,7512 (-0,3%)

Session range: Open 0.7539 High 0.7551 Low 0.7501

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7451 R. 0.7697

Main drivers: FOMC Member L.Brainard Speech

Overview: Currently the pair is extending its downside move for fourth consecutive session and is testing 7-day lows near the level of 0.7525 fueled by hawkish comments of one of the FOMC members E.Rosengren. The pair has reversed its direction last week after reaching its 3-week highs at 0.7732 spot. Today in absence of any economic releases the center stage will take speech of the Fed Governor L.Brainard that most likely will provide fresh signals of Interest Rate Decision by Fed at its meeting on September 20.

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