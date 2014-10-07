GBPNZD 07 October 2014 +58 pips
Trading Strategies

GBPNZD 07 October 2014 +58 pips

7 October 2014, 17:39
Leonardo Barata
Leonardo Barata
0
145

1. Weak background

2. In a downtrend, short in an up bar with low volume

3. Exit on a strong bar.

Analytical Trader 

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