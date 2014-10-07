All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies GBPNZD 07 October 2014 +58 pips 7 October 2014, 17:39 Leonardo Barata 0 145 1. Weak background2. In a downtrend, short in an up bar with low volume3. Exit on a strong bar.Analytical Trader Files: gbpnzdm15.png 70 kb Source To add comments, please log in or register Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 30 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 27 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 35 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 17 0 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 47 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB