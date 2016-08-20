PIPWHISKER TRADING STRATEGY
Trading Systems

PIPWHISKER TRADING STRATEGY

20 August 2016, 16:43
engrobaro
engrobaro
0
214

PIPWHISKER DAILY TRADING STRATEGY(Price:$50)

This strategy is based on the following indicators.

-New trend

 -Beginner

-Golden tendency settings (5, 30)

-IPanel Trend

BidMax Ratio 

-RSI(2) 

- I_XO2_A_H(500)

FISHER(10)

TD2

BUY SIGNAL

Buy when RSI breaks above 60 Level With TD2= Green,Fisher=Green, I_XO_A_H= Greeen, Ipanel Trend=80% above, Bid MaxRation=Green

 SELL SIGNAL

 Buy when RSI breaks below 40 Level With TD2= Green,Fisher=Green, I_XO_A_H= Greeen, Ipanel Trend=80% above, Bid MaxRatio=Green

 EXIT

 Exit when RSI Re-touches 60 Level for buy or RSI Re-touches 40 Level for sell

STOPLOSS LEVEL 50Pips 

 

My email: obaroman@gmail.com 

Files:
PIPWISKER.png  52 kb
##DAILY PIP WONDERS#