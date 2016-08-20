PIPWHISKER TRADING STRATEGY

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PIPWHISKER DAILY TRADING STRATEGY(Price:$50)
This strategy is based on the following indicators.
-New trend
-Beginner
-Golden tendency settings (5, 30)
-IPanel Trend
BidMax Ratio
-RSI(2)
- I_XO2_A_H(500)
FISHER(10)
TD2
BUY SIGNAL
Buy when RSI breaks above 60 Level With TD2= Green,Fisher=Green, I_XO_A_H= Greeen, Ipanel Trend=80% above, Bid MaxRation=Green
SELL SIGNAL
Buy when RSI breaks below 40 Level With TD2= Green,Fisher=Green, I_XO_A_H= Greeen, Ipanel Trend=80% above, Bid MaxRatio=Green
EXIT
Exit when RSI Re-touches 60 Level for buy or RSI Re-touches 40 Level for sell
STOPLOSS LEVEL 50Pips
My email: obaroman@gmail.com
Files:
PIPWISKER.png 52 kb