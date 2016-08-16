Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Tuesday, August 16th

EUR/USD

Current price: 1.1241 (0.5%)

Session range: Open 1.1183 High 1.1250 Low 1.1177

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.1129 R. 1.1264

Main drivers: German ZEW Economic Sentiment, EU ZEW Economic Sentiment, US Building Permits, US Core CPI

Overview: Today the major is refreshing its two-month highs last seen since “Brexit” vote. The pair is accelerating its upsurge momentum this morning breaking through the level of 1.1200 in early Europe ahead of ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey’s from German and Euroland. The expectations that German ZEW Economic Sentiment will recover to 1.8 after sharp drop of 6.8 are forcing the Euro to move higher against US currency reaching the level of 1.1250.

GBP/USD

Current price: 1.2911 (0.2%)

Session range: Open 1.2880 High 1.2927 Low 1.2877

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: High

Support and resistance levels: S. 1.2817 R. 1.2977

Main drivers: UK CPI, UK Average Earnings Index, US Building Permits, US Core CPI

Overview: Pound is trading on a firm note today moving higher against its American counterpart breaking through the level of 1.2900 ahead of UK major releases. Seems that pound is recovering smile this Tuesday as the offered tone behind the dollar is gathering pace. However, the market participants are staying cautious in front of risky events scheduled for today limiting the pair’s movement range.

AUD/USD

Current price: 0.7710 (0.5%)

Session range: Open 0.7673 High 0.7716 Low 0.7653

Latest trend: Bullish

Expected trend: Bullish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.7612 R. 0.7722

Main drivers: US Building Permits, US Core CPI

Overview: Currently the pair is trading with upside momentum despite more dovish RBA meeting minutes. The Aussie bulls were rescued by higher gold prices seen this morning sending the pair to break through the level of 0.7700. Today the pair will track the global market’s sentiments until NY session where significant dataflow from US side will set up its further direction.

USD/CHF

Current price: 0.9685 (-0.8%)

Session range: Open 0.9727 High 0.9738 Low 0.9641

Latest trend: Bearish

Expected trend: Bearish

Daily volatility: Moderate

Support and resistance levels: S. 0.9662 R. 0.9778

Main drivers: US Building Permits, US Core CPI

Overview: The pair drops sharply refreshing this month minimums on the back of renewed risk-off sentiment due to significant releases coming ahead today. Moreover, fresh sell-off around US currency witnessed last hours additionally is accelerating downside momentum of the pair.

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