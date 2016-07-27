Gegatrade Profile

Sophisticated Cost Averaging Algorithm Gegatrade Profile is new generation EA, it is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Profile places its first trade Based on RSI trend indicator and its state of the art Gegatrade Filters , assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If the price leaves the trading channel and continues further in this direction, then Gegatrade Profile starts its “cost-averaging strategy” and uses Gegatrade Filters which will add new trades from the same direction based on its (Mathematical Algorithm, and Gegatrade Filters) and increase the overall position. The EA uses RSI Indicator and Gegatrade Filters to initiate a trade Gegatrade Filters consist of 4 different filters which search for curtain Bar Patterns and allows the trade



The EA is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” system, that suspends trading during news events



Gegatrade Profile has 4 Built-in Profiles EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD and more to come in future updates The EA is News Based, to backtest you need the Past news. The EA has All Past News to all Pairs since 2015 inside it. Backtesting is accurate.

N.B. Backtesting with positive results does not guarantee same future results, but gives us a clear Idea



The EA is Spread sensitive, It is advised to use Low spread ECN brokers less than 10 points spread

Start balance 3000$ and above better

Leverage recommended 1:400 and above Parameters USE PROFILING — Choose to trade using Preset Profile or Manual with the setting of your chose.

Choose to trade using Preset Profile or Manual with the setting of your chose. CURRENCY PROFILE — Choose a pair for Preset Profile.

Choose a pair for Preset Profile. PROFILE STYLE — Choose the Style to use for preset Profile, each Style trades in different strategy

Choose the Style to use for preset Profile, each Style trades in different strategy Backtesting or Real trading — Chose between Backtesting or Live Trading

Chose between Backtesting or Live Trading Spread — Maximum Spread allowed to trade

Maximum Spread allowed to trade GMT Offset — The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time. (Example: broker time 10:00 , GMT time 7:00, gmtoffset = -3)

The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time. (Example: broker time 10:00 , GMT time 7:00, gmtoffset = -3) Trade comment — a comment to trades

— a comment to trades MagicNumber — Trades ID

— Trades ID Money Managment or Fixed Lot — Use fixed lot or Money management that you define bellow

— Use fixed lot or Money management that you define bellow % Of Balance — The percent of your balance to start a trade.

— The percent of your balance to start a trade. Fixed Lot Size — Fixed Lot Size that you specify

Fixed Lot Size that you specify Start Balance — The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen. Example : 3000$

The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen. Example : 3000$ Take Profit LONG — Take Profit for Buy trades (points)

Take Profit for Buy trades (points) Take Profit SHORT — Take Profit for SELL trades (points)

Take Profit for SELL trades (points) Enable Stop Loss — Enable Stop Loss

Enable Stop Loss Stop Loss LONG — Stop Loss for LONG trades (in Money)

Stop Loss for LONG trades (in Money) Stop Loss SHORT — Stop Loss for SHORT trades (in Money)

Stop Loss for SHORT trades (in Money) Pause Long trades — Pause long trades. “In-case” a long trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.

Pause long trades. “In-case” a long trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”. Pause Short trades — Pause short trades. “In-case” a short trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.

— Pause short trades. “In-case” a short trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”. Pause Martingale Long — Force Pause the Martingale for long trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left

— Force Pause the Martingale for long trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left Pause Martingale Short — Force Pause the Martingale for Short trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left

— Force Pause the Martingale for Short trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left Pause Martingale when news events are in pause state — “In-case” a trade or basket of trades are being managed AND News pause activated, then No martingale will happen until the News Pause is cleared.

— “In-case” a trade or basket of trades are being managed AND News pause activated, then No martingale will happen until the News Pause is cleared. Pause Martingale after certain level — Pause Martingale after Level defined bellow

Pause Martingale after Level defined bellow Martingale Long level till pause — The level to pause Martingale at

The level to pause Martingale at Martingale Short level till pause — The level to pause Martingale at

The level to pause Martingale at Send Push notifications — S end Push Notification to your mobile when Drawdown reach the number specified bellow

end Push Notification to your mobile when Drawdown reach the number specified bellow Show popup alerts — Shows popsup alert on your mt4 when Drawdown reach the number specified bellow

Shows popsup alert on your mt4 when Drawdown reach the number specified bellow DrawDawn in money alert trigger — The a mount that you wish to receive Push Notification alert to your mobile when it is reached

mount that you wish to receive Push Notification alert to your mobile when it is reached Draw info on chart — Show Past news on chart

Show Past news on chart Show the dashboard on chart — Shows Statistics on chart (Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed)

Shows Statistics on chart (Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed) Show the balance on chart — Show Balance on chart (Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed)

Show Balance on chart (Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed) Force Buy Only, Sell Only or Both — The direction you wish to trade Long or Short or Both

The direction you wish to trade Long or Short or Both Enable BUY RSI Filter — Enable the RSI filter for Long Direction

Enable the RSI filter for Long Direction BUY RSI Period — The period for the RSI Filter Long Direction

The period for the RSI Filter Long Direction BUY RSI Level — The level for the RSI Filter Long direction

The level for the RSI Filter Long direction Enable SELL RSI Filter — Enable the RSI filter for Short Direction

Enable the RSI filter for Short Direction SELL RSI Period — The period for the RSI Filter Short Direction

The period for the RSI Filter Short Direction SELL RSI Level — The level for the RSI Filter Short Direction

The level for the RSI Filter Short Direction Enable Time Filter — Enable trading by time

— Enable trading by time Start Trading (Hour) — Start Trading (Hour) GMT

— Start Trading (Hour) GMT Start Trading (Minute) — The minute to Start Trading

— The minute to Start Trading Stop Trading (Hour) — The time to stop trading (GMT)

— The time to stop trading (GMT) Stop Trading (Minute) — The minute to stop trading

— The minute to stop trading Trade on Friday — Suspend trading on Fridays

Suspend trading on Fridays Start trading on Monday — Start trading at any time you define after market opens on Mondays

Start trading at any time you define after market opens on Mondays Stop trading on Friday — Ends trading at the time defined before market closes on Fridays

Ends trading at the time defined before market closes on Fridays List of symbols for news filter — Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,AUD,NZD,JPY

— Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,AUD,NZD,JPY Pause Long before a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released. Pause Long after a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released. Pause Long before medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause Long after medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released. Pause Long before a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released. Pause Long after a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released. Pause Short before a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released. Pause Short after a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released. Pause Short before medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause Short after medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released. Pause Short before a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released. Pause Short after a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released Short Minimum Distance level 1 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 2 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 3&4 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 5 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 6 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 7 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 8 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 9 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 10 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Short Minimum Distance level 11+ — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 1 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 2 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 3&4 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 5 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 6 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 7 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 8 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 9 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 10 — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies)

— The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) Long Minimum Distance level 11+ — The minimum distance in pips to allow Martingale (Gegatrade Filter applies) MinMartingaleTradeDistanceLong — Minimum Distance in Bars between Martingale Levels

— Minimum Distance in Bars between Martingale Levels MinMartingaleTradeDistanceShort — Minimum Distance in Bars between Martingale Levels



In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list. To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor

Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”



Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com click ok

Information:

The EA does not have a magic Stick or something like that, it has a Fast execution Algorithm, It uses a special Mathematical formula to manage the loosing trade, by adding more trades and dealing with them as one basket of trades.



The EA does not use Pure Martingale procedure, since Martingale doubles the lot size and this is NOT what the EA does.

Gegatrade Profile Unique WatchDog System makes it bypass trends.

It is advised to Stop trading During some extreme bad News such as Brexit.

However, Gegatrade Profile passes this period safely.

This is how to backtest Gegatrade Profile : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_wuMRXZjCY

Hints & Advises :



How to protect your account :

When a trade goes wrong Direction, the EA starts its Cost averaging system, you have lot of ways to be secure during this process

1 - "Pause Martingale when news events are in pause state" this function is simple and does what it says

in-case a trade goes bad, and the EA starts adding more trades for Cost-Averaging AND some News event will happen and you dont feel good about it,

Then in this case, this function will help you. It pauses adding more trades ONLY inside News Pause Time.

After the News time to pause clears, the EA will continue where it left.

2 - "Pause At Level" You can define how many levels to let the EA make trades. this will limit your overall lot size.



3 - "StopLoss" You can set amount of money to activate stop loss to each direction separately



4 - "Pause Long trades" and "Pause Short trades" Lets suppose the EA has trades for both direction, and you want to simple stop it and worried what to do.

You set this to Yes, the EA will continue managing the existing trades, when they close, it stops trading.



5 - "Pause Martingale Long" and "Pause Martingale Short" If the EA is managing a loosing trade and you don't feel good about opening to many trades, you can Force a pause on the marting, after you feel good, you simply un-pause and the EA will continue were it left.

6 - MinMartingaleTradeDistanceLong — Minimum Distance in Bars between Martingale Levels, very useful for slow trends

You can define how many bars to allow martingale, no matter what the distance is.

MinMartingaleTradeDistanceShort — Minimum Distance in Bars between Martingale Levels, very useful for slow trends

You can define how many bars to allow martingale, no matter what the distance is.

HOW TO BLOW YOUR ACCOUNT AND LEAVE BAD REVIEW :

1 - Use WRONG GMTOffset

2 - Start with low balance

3 - Attach the EA to lot of charts (Without Knowledge)

4 - Use Aggressive trading on bad days

5 - Turn Off the NewsFilter



