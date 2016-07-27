A Cost Averaging Sophisticated Algorithm.

Gegatrade Profile is new generation EA, it is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel.

Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Profile places its first trade Based on RSI trend indicator and its state of the art Gegatrade Filters , assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined.

If the price leaves the trading channel and continues further in this direction, then Gegatrade Profile starts its “cost-averaging strategy” and uses Gegatrade Filters which will add new trades from the same direction based on its (Mathematical Algorithm, and Gegatrade Filters) and increase the overall position.

The EA uses RSI Indicator and Gegatrade Filters to initiate a trade

Gegatrade Filters consist of 4 different filters which search for curtain Bar Patterns and allows the trade



The EA is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” system, that suspends trading during news events

