Gegatrade Advanced
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system
It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” that suspends trading during news events
the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from this Blog
Trading Strategy
Have you ever wished to trade using your own personal formula, you can do that with Gegatrade Advanced
Trade using your own style
Scalping, Trend Follow, News Trading, Martingale, Hedge, Cost Averaging and a lot more can be achieved with Gegatrade Advanced
you can use the set files which are optimized since 2015 or you can make your own setting
It is advised to use Low spread ECN brokers
SET FILES
- EURUSD 5 Min Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% historical data TickData Suite
- EURUSD H1 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
XAUUSD M5 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
AUDNZD M5 Timeframe
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EURCHF M5 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
GBPUSD M5 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
XAUUSD H1 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
NZDUSD M5 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
USDCAD M5 Timeframe
Download the Backtest Report 99% tickdata historical data
ParametersTrailing
- UseTrailingStop — Enable or Disable the use of trailing
- TrailingStart — the points at which trailing will start
- TrailingStep — steps to trail in points
- TrailingRoom — the points allowed before closing the trailing
Support and Resistance leveling
- Use Support Resistance Long — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Long direction
- SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Long direction
- Min SR Distance Long — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction
- Start SR Long at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction
- Use Support Resistance Short — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Short direction
- SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Short direction
- Min SR Distance Short — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction
- Start SR Short at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction
General Settings
- EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode
- DrawingOn — Show Past news on the chart
- DrawTPLine — Draws line on your chart stating your take profit level
- ShowDashboard — Show Statistics on chart (Disable for faster backtest)
- ShowBalance — Show Balance on chart (Disable for faster backtest)
- GMTOffSetOfBroker — The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time
How to find your GMTOffset is simple, follow this rule
GMT time minus Broker time = your GMTOffset
Example : GMT Time = 21:00
Broker Time = 23:00
Your GMT Time = -2 (Don't forget to use the minus sign)
- MaxSpread — Maximum spread to allow trades
- Trade comment — a comment for trades
- MagicNumber — Trades ID
- SendPushNotificationOnDD — send Push Notification about your DrawDown
- SendPopupAlertOnDD — Alert from your MetaTrader 4 about your drawdown
Money Management
- LotSize — Lot Size
- TakeProfitLong — Take profit for Long trades
- TakeProfitShort — Take profit for Short trades
- Use_SL — Use stop loss
- Stop Loss Long Percent Balance — Stop loss for long direction
- Stop Loss Short Percent Balance — Stop loss for Short direction
- TradingDirection — The direction you wish to trade
- PauseLong — Pause long trades
- PauseShort — Pause short trades
- MartingalePauseLong — Pause the Martingale for long direction
- MartingalePauseShort — Pause the Martingale for Short direction
The Multiplier
- Short Lot Multiplier level 2 till 11 — Multiplier for each level
- Short Max trades level 2 till 11 — Number of trades allowed for each level
- Short Min Distance level 2 till 11 — The minimum distance in pips between levels
- Long Lot Multiplier level 2 till 11 — Multiplier for each level
- Long Max trades level 2 till 11 — Number of trades allowed for each level
- Long Min Distance level 2 till 11 — The minimum distance in pips between levels
Time Filter
- TimezoneStartHour — The time to start trading every day
- TimezoneStartMinute — The minute to start trading every day
- TimezoneEndHour — The time to stop trading every day
- TimezoneEndMinute — The minute to stop trading every day
- StartTradingInMondayTime — Time to start trading on Mondays when market open
- EndTradingInFridayTime — Time to stop trading on Fridays before market close
The News WatchDog
- List of symbols for news filter — Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF
- Show lines for news in the past — Show old news on chart
- Pause Long or Short before an importance News — Each of the 12 pause inputs will pause number of minutes before or after a News Event
Pause During News Events
This option will let you pause the EA during News Events
no trades will be made even if a basket is already being managed
when the News event pass, the EA will continue were it left
- Pause Long Low News — This will pause adding more levels during News events for Long direction
- Pause Short Low News — This will pause adding more levels during News events for Short direction
Options
- PauseAfterLevel — Pause trading after a certain level, the default is 11 levels
- PauseLongAtLevel — level to pause at for Long Trades
- PauseShortAtLevel — level to pause at for Short Trades
- WaitNumberOfCandlesAfterBasketClose — pause trading number of candles after trades close
- MinBarDistanceLong — minimum bars to allow a long level, this is for trades inside a basket
- MinBarDistanceShort — minimum bars to allow a short level, this is for trades inside a basket
Hedge "Counter Trades"
- UseCounterTrades — Use Hedge yes/no
Counter trades (Hedge) lot size calculates as percentage of main lot size.
Example: if initial lot is 0.10 and CTinitial lot is 0.3, then CTinitial lot will open 0.03 lot.
- CTInitialTradeLotSize = 0
- CTLotSize_1 = CTLotsize corresponds to percentage of each main level, there is 10 Levels to set you can define each CTLotsize with a percentage of the main Level.
Example: Main level 5 = 0.10 lot, CtLotSize_5 = 0.5, then the lot size for countertrade level 5 will be 50% from the main level 5, which is 0.05 Lot Size
- StartCounterTradesFromLevel — the level at which CT will start
- CounterMagicNumber — a unique number for CT trades
- HedgedAveragePricePips — the average pip in profit at which CT + main basket close
Moving Average Filters
- UseMATriggerLong1 till 3 — moving average filter for long direction enable/disable
- MALongPeriod1 till 3 — moving average period for long direction
- MALongPips1 till 3 — moving average level to allow Long direction (in points)
- MALongTriggerDirection1 till 3 — above or below the MA to trigger a long trade
- MALongTimeFrame1 till 3 — Timeframe used for MA filter
- UseMATriggerShort1 till 3 — moving average filter for short direction enable/disable
- MAShortPeriod1 till 3 — moving average period for short direction
- MAShortPips1 till 3 — moving average level to allow short direction (in points)
- MaShortTriggerDirection1 till 3 — above or below the MA to trigger a short trade
- MaShortTimeFrame1 till 3 — Timeframe used for MA filter
RSI Filters
- UseRSITriggerLong — RSI filter for long direction enable/disable
- RSILongPeriod — the RSI period for long direction
- RSILongDirection — the direction above or below the RSI level to trigger a long trade
- RSILongLevel — the level of RSI to trigger long trade
- RSILongTimeframe — the timeframe of the RSI filter
- UseRSITriggerShort — RSI filter for short direction enable/disable
- RSIShortPeriod — the RSI period for short direction
- RSIShortDirection — the direction above or below the RSI level to trigger a short trade
- RSIShortLevel — the level of RSI to trigger short trade
- RSIShortTimeframe — the timeframe of the RSI filter
Stochastic Filters
- UseStochasticTriggerLong — Stoch filter for long direction enable/disable
- StochasticLongKPeriod — the Stoch K period for long direction
- StochasticLongDPeriod — the Stoch D period for long direction
- StochasticLongTimeframe — the timeframe of the Stoch filter
- StoLongLevel — the level of Stoch to trigger long trade
- StoLongDirection — the direction above or below the Stoch level to trigger a long trade
- UseStochasticTriggerShort — Stoch filter for short direction enable/disable
- StochasticShortKPeriod — the Stoch K period for short direction
- StochasticShortDPeriod — the Stoch D period for short direction
- StochasticShortPrice — the timeframe of the Stoch filter
- StochasticShortTimeframe — the level of Stoch to trigger short trade
- StoShortLevel — the level of Stoch to trigger short trade
- StoShortDirection — the direction above or below the Stoch level to trigger a short trade
Bolinger Band Filters
- UseBolingerBandTriggerLong — Bolinger Band filter for long direction enable/disable
- BolingerBandPeriodLong — the Bolinger Band period for long direction
- BolingerBandDeviationLong — the Bolinger Band deviation for long direction
- BolingerBandTimeframeLong — the timeframe for Bolinger filter
- UseBolingerBandTriggerShort — Bolinger Band filter for short direction enable/disable
- BolingerBandPeriodShort — the Bolinger Band period for short direction
- BolingerBandDeviationShort — the Bolinger Band deviation for long direction
- BolingerBandTimeframeShort — the timeframe for Bolinger filter
In order for the "News Suspend Trading" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list.
To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor
Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”
Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com click ok