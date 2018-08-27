Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system

It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” that suspends trading during news events

the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from this Blog

Have you ever wished to trade using your own personal formula, you can do that with Gegatrade Advanced



Trade using your own style

Scalping, Trend Follow, News Trading, Martingale, Hedge, Cost Averaging and a lot more can be achieved with Gegatrade Advanced

you can use the set files which are optimized since 2015 or you can make your own setting