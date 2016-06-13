Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Monday, June 13th

EUR/USD has fallen sharply since the last Thursday, losing all gained positions for previous week. However, the shared currency recovered slightly as risk-off sentiments are pushing traders to find safe-haven in EUR. Also EUR has stopped its losing streak as markets are still digesting Orlando bombings happened this weekend. Today without any fundamental release, the pair will follow the market sentiment. Currently the pair is trading almost unchanged towards fresh session high 1.1257. Todays support and resistance levels are located at 1.1196 and 1.1348.

USD/JPY is testing monthly lows, breaking through level of 106 as risk-off sentiment is weighting the pair. Today market participants are digesting the latest news about the weekend’s bombings in Orlando by the terrorist group ISIS, sending the pair to the lows last seen in early May. Also traders are worried about this week upcoming major events such as Fed and BOJ Interest Rate Decisions. Nothing is scheduled in data calendar for today, so risk sentiment will lead the pair during this day. At the moment the pair is trading at the 106.01 spot with todays low marked at 105.74 level. Todays support and resistance levels are located at the 105.49 and 107.60.

GBP/USD is testing two-week lows as pound is highly pressured on the back of the upcoming UK referendum scheduled next week. However, the Brexit is the main event of the next week, this week data calendar for the UK is also full of major releases, such as CPI are due tomorrow, followed by Claimant Count Change on Wednesday, with Retail Sales and Interest Rate Decision on Thursday. Data calendar is quite for today, so the pair will follow developments surrounding the Brexit issue. At the moment the pair is trading at 1.4195 with todays support and resistance levels at 1.4009 and 1.4595.

NZD/USD has reversed half of its gains kept last week and now keeps the downslide move, as the USD bulls are taking the lead over the pair. However, commodity-linked NZD has gained some support in response of the copper price rally. Nothing is scheduled in the data calendar for today, so the pair will gain further momentum from market sentiment during this day. At the moment the pair is trading at the 0.7060 with today support and resistance levels located at 0.6987 and 0.7153.

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