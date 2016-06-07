Brexit Referendum - Minimum Margin Requirement



In light of significantly increased volatility in global financial markets due to the upcoming Brexit Referendum, Vantage FX has conducted a review of our risk management policies with the intention of providing a more secure trading environment for our clients.



As a result of this review, we have decided to implement a two stage adjustment to trading conditions as a temporary measure leading into the Brexit Referendum:

MARKET EUR & GBP Pairs EUR, GBP cross CHF & JPY Pairs USDNOK & USDSEK DAX30, FTSE100, DJ30 & SP500 XAUUSD Phase 1: Monday 13th June Margin Requirement 2% 2% 2% 2% 1% Max Trade Size 40 40 40 50 20 Phase 2: Monday 20th June Margin Requirement 4% 5% 4% 4% 2% Max Trade Size 20 20 20 20 10

Both stages will be effective as of Monday open. All Vantage FX clients with open positions held over the weekend break must check that they have adequate capital to meet these new requirements or close out their preferred positions before end of day Friday. All other products remain unchanged and trading will continue as before.



As a reminder, client funds are held in segregated funds held by National Australia Bank (NAB) separate from Vantage FX company funds as required by ASIC regulations. If you have any queries, feel free to contact your Account Manager or our Support Team at support@vantagefx.com.



Kind Regards,



Vantage FX Trade Support