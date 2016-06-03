Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Friday, June 3rd

USD/CAD is trading flat this morning hovering between 1.3090 and 1.310 levels. The pair has lost its positions, moving back from nine-day high scored this Thursday on the back of negative Crude Oil Inventories data from USA. Also the pair was influenced by OPEC meeting in Vienna, where meeting participants didn’t reach an agreement. Today all attention will be focused on NFP from USA, with Unemployment Rate, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Trade Balance from Canada. At the moment the pair is trading at 1.3094 with todays support and resistance levels located at 1.3010 and 1.3186.

EUR/USD is trading modestly flat this morning with slight recovery from this month low after falling below 1.12 level, as ECB Chief M.Draghi made dovish comments after ECB meeting. M.Draghi noticed that consumer price growth would remain low or negative for several months ahead. Today in data calendar series of services PMI reports from the Eurozone regions with main market event of this Friday – NFP are scheduled. Currently the pair is trading at 1.1155, with todays approximate support and resistance levels located at 1.1097 and 1.1245.

GBP/USD keeps bearish mood this morning, testing resistance at 1.44. Pound remains weak this week, as market is still digesting the latest Brexit polls results, which showed strong support in “leave” camp. Also the pair is getting pressure as dollar is strengthening its positions on the back of ECB meeting. Currently market participants are awaiting for Services PMI from Britain with main event of Friday NFP coming later this day. At the moment the pair is trading at 1.4412 with todays support and resistance levels at 1.4362 and 1.4502.

USD/JPY tested two-week low on the back of US jobs data released this Thursday that left mixed sentiment. Also, Yen remains supported by announcement made by Japanese Prime Minister Sh.Abe about sales tax hike delay. As Japanese data calendar is empty for today, traders will closely watch for US Nonfarm Payrolls with Unemployment Rate and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI ahead today. At the moment the pair is trading at 108.75, with todays low witnessed at 108.50. Todays support and resistance for the pair are located at 107.93 and 110.05 levels.

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