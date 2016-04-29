TRADING SIGNAL - MOON !!!

In fact, special attention was given to money management, this aspect has enabled us to develop a stable and reliable trading strategy that generates a low Drawdown unlike so many other signals that burn the trading accounts of people who copy those signals.

Moreover our automated trading system performs a limited number of operations on the market, using fixed Stop Loss and Trailing Stop, all this always to guarantee a low DD and low loss.

are three the signals available, designed for trading accounts with different initial deposit: Moon, Pluto, Eris.



For more information visit our page: https://www.facebook.com/Trading-Room-31-338866186298943/

For live monitoring Moon: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/154263

Trading Strategy Stable and Reliable !!!



Constant profit !!!