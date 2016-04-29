FxWirePro: EUR/JPY Edges Higher from Weekly Lows at 121.88, Bias Lower

EUR/JPY edges higher from weekly lows at 121.88 to retake the 122 handle, but bias remains to the downside.

edges higher from weekly lows at 121.88 to retake the 122 handle, but bias remains to the downside. Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-pares-losses-from-weekly-lows-at-12316-bias-lower-201357) has hit all targets.

We advise booking full profits in the pair, further weakness only on breaks below strong trendline support at 121.70.

Next support below 121.70 aligns at 121.43 (lows for the week ending Mar 23rd 2013) and then 121.21 (lows for the week ending Feb 1st 2013).

Resistance on the upside is located at 122.83 (session highs 29th April), 123 and then 123.35 (April 18th highs)





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