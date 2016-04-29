FxWirePro: Spot Gold Rises 1 Pct to 7-Week High of $1,280 on Weaker Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1274 mark.

is currently trading around $1274 mark. It made intraday high at $1280 and low at $1264 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at $1262 marks.

A daily close above $1272 will take the parity up towards $1282, $1287 and $1295 marks again.

Alternatively, reversal from key resistance $1282 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1272, $1267 and $1262 marks respectively.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1274, stop loss $1262 and target $1295/$1301 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









