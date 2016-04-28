Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

28 April 2016, 01:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
141

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 28, 2:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.13161.132081.132321.132561.13281.133041.13352
USD/JPY111.281111.381111.44111.481111.54111.581111.681
GBP/USD1.452231.452961.453411.453691.454141.454421.45515
USD/CHF0.969590.970270.970510.970950.971190.971630.97231
EUR/CHF1.098431.099111.099361.099791.100041.100471.10115
AUD/USD0.757970.758920.759550.759870.76050.760820.76177
USD/CAD1.25681.257891.258281.258981.259371.260071.26116
NZD/USD0.689120.690580.691550.692040.693010.69350.69496
EUR/GBP0.778120.778570.778740.779020.779190.779470.77992
EUR/JPY125.96126.119126.212126.278126.371126.437126.596
GBP/JPY161.649161.852161.984162.055162.187162.258162.461
CHF/JPY114.464114.632114.741114.8114.909114.968115.136
GBP/CHF1.409731.410551.410971.411371.411791.412191.41301
USD/SEK8.081428.085178.086938.088928.090688.092678.09642
USD/NOK8.120838.133838.139978.146838.152978.159838.17283
EUR/AUD1.486991.488551.489071.490111.490631.491671.49323
EUR/CAD1.423831.424891.425261.425951.426321.427011.42807
AUD/CAD0.954760.955710.95630.956660.957250.957610.95856
AUD/JPY84.37884.53984.64784.784.80884.86185.022
CAD/JPY88.25888.39188.47988.52488.61288.65788.79

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.